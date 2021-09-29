$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $61.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,913. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

