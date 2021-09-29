$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $61.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,913. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.