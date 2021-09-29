6,224 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $432.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.64. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

