6,267 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,899.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

