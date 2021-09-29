$70.93 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce sales of $70.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.54 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $280.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $285.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $291.86 million, with estimates ranging from $285.63 million to $298.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

ROIC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 909,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,163. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

