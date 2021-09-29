700 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

