$71.50 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $71.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.84 billion to $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $398.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.