$8.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $9.12 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $35.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.05 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. 37,938,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,894,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

