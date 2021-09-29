$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

