AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $14.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 billion and the highest is $14.69 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. 6,168,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,666. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $13,909,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

