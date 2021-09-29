Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.81. Abcam shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 230 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 113.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Abcam by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

