Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Abiomed stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,090. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.09. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

