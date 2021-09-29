Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.