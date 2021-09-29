AceD Trading Up 32.4% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $184,074.91 and $413.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.