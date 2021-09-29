Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $14.99. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.