Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

AHEXY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

