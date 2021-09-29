Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 57,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

