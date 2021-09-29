Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Head to Head Contrast

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 68.47 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.79 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -20.36

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

