Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $30,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 919.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

