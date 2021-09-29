Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

