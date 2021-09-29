Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRK opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

