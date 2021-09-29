Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $433.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

