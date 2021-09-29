Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

