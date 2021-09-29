Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

