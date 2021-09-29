Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $240,000 in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $92,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,854 over the last three months.

NYSE:APR opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

