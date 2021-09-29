Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE PFO opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.