Advisor Partners LLC Has $19.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $166.56. 258,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,678,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

