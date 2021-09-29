Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.83 and its 200 day moving average is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $215.02 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

