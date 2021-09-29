Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 49.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 186.3% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 25,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 82,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 586,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

