AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 2,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.