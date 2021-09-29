AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Trading 4% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.26. 4,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

