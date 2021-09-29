Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 2% Higher

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $135.63. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

