AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.26. AerSale shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,583 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

