AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.26. AerSale shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,583 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
