Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.