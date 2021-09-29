AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

