AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.44. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1,063 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

