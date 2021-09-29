Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $12.87. Air China shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Air China Limited will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

