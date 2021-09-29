Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.