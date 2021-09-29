Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $652,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

