Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

