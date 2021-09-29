Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

