Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 314.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

EWC stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

