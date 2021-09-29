Albion Financial Group UT Takes $358,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 158.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $970,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

