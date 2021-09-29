Albion Financial Group UT Takes $930,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 594,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

