Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

