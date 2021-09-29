Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Critical Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.68 $22.18 million N/A N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 15.58 $770.96 million $7.30 26.42

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 2 5 0 2.71

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $171.71, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.69% 3.99% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 45.83% 6.46% 3.78%

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

