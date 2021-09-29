Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $144.30

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.30 and last traded at $144.72, with a volume of 1887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.08.
BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.68.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $414.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
