Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $204.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.