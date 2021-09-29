Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Reduced by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,684 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 8.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd owned 0.19% of Ally Financial worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.