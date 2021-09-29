Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $232.80

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 232.80 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.06), with a volume of 2610915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.62.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

