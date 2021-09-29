Aluna.Social (ALN) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $1.82 million and $33,793.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 38,761,726 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

